JONESBORO — C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. out of Marietta has been awarded the $50.3 million contract to widen Battle Creek Road and Mt. Zion Boulevard.
The project is estimated to take seven years and widen a total of 5.61 miles of roadway to a four-lane median divided highway.
A total of 2.28 miles of Battle Creek Road from Valley Hill Road to Southlake Parkway and 3.33 miles of Mt. Zion Boulevard from Southlake Parkway to Somerton Drive will be widened.
The project will be funded using $6.8 million of county monies and $43.5 million in Georgia Department of Transportation and government funds.
The widening will include a 20-foot wide raise median, curbs and gutters, a 6-foot wide grass strip and 5-foot sidewalks.
In 2018, the county exercised eminent domain over more than 50 properties to allow for the widening project.
It’s unclear when the project is scheduled to start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.