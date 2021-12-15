JONESBORO — The community is invited to join staff at all branches of the Clayton County Library System for cookies and cocoa.
There will be holiday music, cookies and a family photo booth.
Visit one of the six branches in the county on Dec. 22 from noon to 2 p.m. The event is free.
• Headquarters Library, 865 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro
• Northwest Branch, 6131 Riverdale Road in Riverdale
• Forest Park Branch, 4812 West St. in Forest Park
• Lovejoy Branch, 1721 McDonough Road in Hampton
• Morrow Branch, 6225 Maddox Road in Morrow
• Riverdale Branch, 420 Valley Hill Road SW in Riverdale
For more information or to see full calendars for each location, visit www.claytonpl.org.
