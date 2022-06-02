RIVERDALE — The Flint River Community Center is opening their new splash pad June 4.
The $12.8 million center, which caters to multiple generations, offers game rooms, exercise rooms, a multipurpose gym and a Black Box Theater.
The newest amenity, the Splash Pad, will celebrate its grand opening from 1-4 p.m.
The center is located at 153 Flint River Road in Riverdale. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call 770-347-0370 or visit www.claytonseniors.com.
