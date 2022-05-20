JONESBORO — Among the sounds of splashing water and lazy river inner tubes floating by, Clayton County officials welcomed dozens to the ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the Spivey Splash Water Park Thursday.
“It’s a great day in Clayton County. It took a while but we wanted to make sure we got it right,” Board of Commission Chair Jeff Turner said about the park. “This is what happens when we stay Clayton Connected and how we put our words into action.”
Turner said it was the generosity of county residents that made the park possible through the approval of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax approval.
“You made (the park) a reality,” he said.
Commissioner DeMont Davis said the water park is what can happen when communities work together.
“These are the fruits of our labor. This is amazing,” he said
Davis and Turner’s sentiments were echoed by all county leaders including Chief Operations Officer Derrick Stanford, Clayton County Parks and Recreation Director Troy Hodges and Georgia Recreation and Park Association Executive Director Steve Card.
GRPA is a statewide agency that supports recreation and park agencies throughout the state.
Card called the new water park the best in the state and second to none in the south east region.
“You should be very proud of that,” he said.
The park boasts a number of amenities including the state’s longest Lazy River coming in at 1,279 feet and a Flow Rider, one of only two in the state.
Other features include:
• Kids pool and play structures
• Sports pool
• Splash pad
• Four water slides
• Cabanas
• Private shade and additional shaded areas
• Sky Trail Adventure Ropes Course
The park opens to the community on May 28. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
Admission is $15 for those over 48 inches and $13 under 48 inches. Seniors and veterans are $10 and kids ages 2 and under are free.
To use the Flow Rider is $5 and the Sky Trail Ropes Course is $10.
Season pass for Clayton County residents is $50 and $75 for non-residents.
The Spivey Splash Water Park is located at 2300 Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro.
For more information, visit www.spiveysplash.com.
