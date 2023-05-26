JONESBORO — A Clayton County Corrections officer was arrested early Friday morning and a nurse is now wanted for providing contraband to inmates.

According to a Nixel alert sent by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Friday night, Officer Tabitha S. Clifton was arrested for violating her other when she “willfully and intentionally violated the terms of the oath as prescribed by law by operating outside of her lawful duties by furnishing prohibited items to inmates otherwise known as contraband. 

