FOREST PARK—Forest Park City Council members Latresa Akins-Wells and Dabouze Antoine say they will announce a lawsuit against the city over Police Department surveillance of their homes and movements.
At a press conference Tuesday morning at the law firm of Edmond, Lindsay and Atkins, Akins-Wells wiped tears from her eyes while Antoine put his arm around her shoulder.
"We're not here feeling good about the situation. It's a horrible situation," said Dr. Roderick Edmond, the councilmembers' attorney. Edmond, who said the case had national implications, said former Forest Park Police Chief Dwayne Hobbs "had set up almost like a task force for the prior four years to survey, spy and really do a stealth surveillance of these two African-American city councilpeople."
A press release said the councilmembers were "surprisingly asked to meet with the City Manager [Angela Redding] and City Attorney [Mike Williams]" in October 2019 and "were stunned to learn that Forest Park Police Chief Dwayne Hobbs used a group of officers in his department to hold a secret surveillance operation against them for nearly four years."
The firm alleges that, "without reasonable suspicion, probable cause or any sort of warrant, Chief Hobbs, perhaps with the knowledge and support of other government officials in Forest Park, abused government resources to investigate two elected African American council members who challenged his leadership."
The press release points out that Akins-Wells and Antoine were the only two African-American council members at the time and were "vocal critics" of Hobbs.
Both have said they feel the department under Hobbs took racially-motivated actions, pointing to traffic stops near Hispanic churches and a Clayton News investigation into allegations the department disproportionately arrested African-Americans for small-quantity marijuana possession. An analysis by the News found that over 80 percent of those arrests between 2015 and 2018 were of African-Americans.
"I sometimes felt as though people were following me and my family and that we were being watched," Akins-Wells said in a prepared statement. "I was fearful for myself and for my family. I did not know why people were watching me but this explains it all. I feel violated."
Antoine said he, too, was scared by the surveillance.
"As a young African American man in the South, I am very sensitive to racial profiling," he added in a prepared statement. "When I wondered if I was being followed, it scared me. Was I going to be arrested? Were the police going to set me up to be convicted of something I did not do? I did not know for sure what was happening. It was a horrible way to live."
Attorney Rod Edmond said, "We have placed the Forest Park Police Department on notice. The specific claims in the lawsuits that we file will be dictated by the information available at the time and will expand during the discovery phase of the lawsuits. We expect the GBI investigation to provide much more context."
On Monday, Akins-Wells and Antoine, along with new councilmember Hector Gutierrez, voted to fire City Manager Angela Redding. Akins-Wells said she was unhappy that Redding had not fired the police officers involved in the surveillance. Redding said that she had no authority to do so while the GBI investigation is underway.
The council appointed Police Chief Nathaniel Clark as interim city manager Monday night. Clark did an internal investigation that uncovered the surveillance and passed it along to the GBI for review.
The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the law office in Atlanta.