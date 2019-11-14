JONESBORO—Here are the 60 charges a Clayton County grand jury returned against accused serial rape suspect Kevin Thomas Bowen III Nov. 13.
The grand jury true bill names nine rape victims and, in eight cases, states the address where the crimes allegedly took place. In addition, Bowen is charged with assaulting a roommate who allegedly was injured during a fight and a child who Bowen allegedly punched.
A Clayton County Police detective testified Bowen's DNA matched that found on eight of the victims in attacks between 2016 and 2019. A ninth victim from 2015 was later added to the indictment.
It is the editorial policy of the Clayton News not to identify victims of sexual assault.
Counts 1-7, Victim 1, in Clayton County, on or about July 4, 2015: rape, kidnapping, armed robbery-cell phone (firearm), aggravated assault (intent to rape), aggravated assault (intent to commit theft using a firearm), false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony (rape). The indictment notes the state did not link Bowen to Victim 1 "until August 27, 2019."
Counts 8-15, Victim 2, in Jonesboro, on or about Dec. 13, 2016: rape, burglary, aggravated assault (intent to rape), kidnapping, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, aggravated assault (using a knife), armed robbery.
Counts 16-23, Victim 3, in Jonesboro, on or about Dec. 16, 2016: rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault (intent to rape), aggravated assault (using a knife), first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, armed robbery-cash (using a knife), armed robbery (cell phone, using a knife).
Counts 24-27 and 29, Victim 4, in Jonesboro, on or about April 16, 2017: criminal attempt to commit a felony (rape), aggravated assault (intent to rape), false imprisonment, first-degree burglary (intent to commit rape), aggravated assault (using a hammer).
Counts 28, Victim 5, in Jonesboro, on or about April 16, 2017: first-degree cruelty to children (punched the child in the stomach).
Counts 30-35, Victim 6, in Jonesboro, on or about May 6, 2017: rape, first-degree burglary (intent to rape), aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, aggravated assault (intent to rape), aggravated assault (using a knife).
Counts 36-43, Victim 7, in Riverdale, on or about July 20, 2017: rape, first-degree burglary (intent to rape), terroristic threats (murder), aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault (intent to rape), aggravated assault (using a knife), armed robbery (cellphone, using a knife), armed robbery (keys, using a knife).
Counts 44-48, Victim 8, in Jonesboro, on or about April 11, 2018: rape, first-degree burglary (intent to rape), kidnapping, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment.
Counts 49-54, Victim 9, in Jonesboro, on or about June 8, 2018: rape, first-degree burglary (intent to rape), false imprisonment, aggravated assault (intent to rape), aggravated assault (strangulation, using hands), kidnapping.
Counts 55-58 and 60, Victim 10, in Jonesboro, on or about July 29, 2019: aggravated sodomy, first-degree burglary (intent to commit aggravated sodomy), false imprisonment, aggravated assault ("serious bodily injury" using hands), aggravated battery ("did maliciously cause bodily harm...by seriously disfiguring said person's body by fracturing her orbital socket").
Count 59, Victim 11 (the roommate of Victim 10), in Jonesboro, on or about July 29, 2019: aggravated assault (serious bodily injury, using hands).
Bowen's next court appearance had not been set as of press time.