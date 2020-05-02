RIVERDALE — Love, respect, solidarity and appreciation flowed through the parking lot at Southern Regional Hospital Friday afternoon.
It came in the form of the Heroes Saluting Heroes Parade that featured county and city police and fire and emergency staff acknowledging the heroes working inside the hospital battling the coronavirus on the front lines.
Hundreds of Southern Regional employees gathered outside to watch as police officers, EMTs, fire fighters and troopers exited their vehicles to wave. Lights flashed, sirens sounded and horns tooted as hospital workers held up signs returning the thank you.
“We loved it and we feel so appreciated,” a group from the hospital’s Environmental Services division wrote.
Board of Commission Chair Jeff Turner was also there to cheer on hospital staff. Turner along with Clayton County police Chief Kevin Roberts organized the parade.
“We wanted to show our health care providers how much we appreciate them,” Turner said. "Every day they come to work and put themselves at risk and work hard for our community.”
Turner explained the health care workers and law enforcement personnel are the same in that it’s a brotherhood.
“They all continue to show up and protect and serve our community,” Turner said. “They all rise to the occasion to get the job done.”
Law enforcement personnel also held a parade at Kaiser Permanente Southwood in Jonesboro Friday.
