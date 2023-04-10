County Commission approves contract for turn widening at Michelle Obama Academy

JONESBORO — At its regular meeting on April 4, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a contract with Piedmont Paving for the completion of the Panhandle Road turn widening at Michelle Obama Academy.
The contract is for $636,697.32.
The Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy, at 11485 Panhandle Road, Hampton, opened at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
In other action during the meeting the BOC:
— Amended a contract with Atlanta Paving & Concrete Construction Company for the asphalt milling of various streets because of industry price increases.
— Approved an annual contract with ASAP Management Group and Stembridge Custom Metals for fencing and gate installation for the county.
— Approved a contract with Top Notch Dock and Door for overhead door repair services for the Clayton County Fire Department.
— Approved a three-year, $112,826 contract with Blackboard Inc. for software for the Clayton County Fire Department.
— Approved a $99,556 contract with Impactiv Inc. for an online live interactive strength training program. Funding is through an Atlanta Regional Commission grant.
— Approved a contract for red light traffic camera enforcement systems. The contract uses the Houston-Galveston Area Council Cooperative to buy systems through American Traffic Solutions Inc.
— Approved a statewide $164,405.51 contract with Carahsoft Technology Corporation to buy a Public Works Cartegraph Operations Management System.
—Amended budget to resurface tennis courts at the International Park Tennis Center, South Clayton Recreation Center, Independence Park, and Flat Shoals Park, and to convert tennis courts into six pickleball courts at the International Park Tennis Center.
— Approved an agreement with Georgia Showcase Baseball to get Commissioner Block Grant money of about $10,000 for travel baseball in the county.
— Approved an authorization for the county, on behalf of the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, to apply for grants from the Georgia Department of Human Services.
— Approved to accept grants from the Metro Atlanta Urban Area Security Initiative.
— Approved to apply for and accept grants from the Council of Accountability Court Judges for Veterans Treatment Court Program.
— Approved an agreement with Morehouse School of Medicine Department of Community Health and Preventative Medicine for the Health Equity for All Teens program.
—Approved Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services to accept $765,510,53 from the Georgia Department of Community Health Department’s Ground Ambulance Upper Limit Program.
— Authorized the county to enter into a Tenant’s Temporary Occupancy Agreement and Release of Liability with Play School Learning Academy, 7041 Mt. Zion Boulevard.
