County County firefighter dies driving on way to work

JONESBORO — Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services announced July 11 that Firefighter Darnell Dixon was involved in a fatal vehicle accident on his way to work.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Firefighter Dixon's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time," a statement from the Fire Department read. "We stand united as a firefighting family, providing unwavering support and solace to those who grieve. In the face of such tragedy, we must unite to support one another."
The department also said flags will be lowered to half-staff in honor of Dixon.
"As we mourn the loss of Firefighter Darnell Dixon, let us remember and celebrate his life of service, bravery, and sacrifice," the Fire Department said. "He will forever hold a special place in our hearts, and his legacy will inspire us to continue our mission of protecting and serving our community. Please keep Firefighter Darnell Dixon and his family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult time."
