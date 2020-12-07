JONESBORO — Board of Commissioners member Felicia Franklin Warner is hosting Cards for Caring, a sponsorship project supporting Clayton County Public Schools’ Homeless Education Department.
The deadline to participate is Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.
Warner is asking for the community’s help to provide gift cards for students to shop for their holiday wishes or needs.
There are three ways to participate.
The first is to mail a check payable to the Clayton County Public Schools Foundation, to the Homeless Education Department, 1058 Fifth Ave., Jonesboro, Ga., 30236.
A second option is to donate online at www.ccpsfoundation.org/give/ and select general donations type.
The final option is to drop off in person a $25 gift card to the Homeless Education Department, 2260 Old Rex Morrow Road in Morrow. To schedule a delivery, call 770-473-3250.
