JONESBORO—Several Clayton County leaders appeared on Mixx106Radio.com Thursday to answer questions about the COVID-19 crisis on a special edition of "All Things Clayton."
Commissioner Felicia Franklin-Warner, Fire Chief Landry Merkison, CCFES epidemiologist Dr. Sudha Reddy, Battalion Chief Laura Richardson, County CEO Detrick Stanford, Clayton County Police Capt. Steven Palmer (in for Chief Kevin Roberts) and District Attorney Tasha Mosley were among those scheduled to be on the show.
Merkison said Clayton County is "ahead of the curve" and that the program CCFES has been building over the past four years is "what we were made to do."
Adding that "the time to be ready is not the time to get ready," Franklin-Warner praised CCFES for its proactive preparations.
Reddy said the rumor that people of color are less likely to catch COVID-19 is false. "This is a virus that does not know gender, that does not know color, that does not know how much money you make."
Franklin-Warner noted that people in cities like New York and Las Vegas, which never shut down, are inside now.
Merkison explained that epidemiology is the study of how diseases spread. In Clayton County, COVID-19 is complicated by the county's top three diseases: diabetes, hypertension and congestive heart failure.
"It is not just the flu," Reddy said, adding that 80 percent of those infected don't know they're sick. "This is a county that has a larger population of high risk," she said.
Reddy said she is able to work with paramedics to speed turnaround times.
One problem leaders addressed is the sudden drop in blood donations since the pandemic, which is putting people with sickle cell anemia and other transfusion-dependent patients at increased risk. Citizens are urged to donate blood if they are able.
Stanford said the police and fire departments are used to emergencies, but a pandemic requires retraining "non-essential" personnel to do new tasks.
Now that emergency procedures are in place, Stanford explained, the county is able to take a moment to fine-tune its response. He also praised Reddy and Merkison as part of the county's "brain trust" whose planning efforts can be extended to the regional level.
Stanford said educating the community is paramount in a crisis like this. The county's various agencies are sharing information "to stay ahead of it...so that our citizens know that we're working on our behalf."
"The story needs to be what the facts are," Merkison said, urging people to get flyers in English, Spanish and Vietnamese that will be going up on claytoncountyga.gov to help get the word out to people in their community about COVID-19.
Stigma against the Asian community also was addressed. County agencies are turning to Asian employees who are plugged into the community for their insights.
"This is not a where you're from issue. This is not a race issue," Merkison said. "It's a humanity issue....go educate yourself." If not, "some of the very people you're complaining about may not be here in 6 or 8 months." Merkison said everyone "needs to put their big boy and girl pants on."
In terms of protecting public safety, Merkison noted CCFES' mobile clinic is now Dr. Reddy's office and can go where it's needed for testing and other jobs.
"This is nothing new," Merkison said, pointing to past pandemics like ebola. "What we do in the next two weeks will determine how we come out of this. It's just that simple." He urged everyone to "Wash your hands. If you're not in the habit of letting people sneeze in your face, don't start."
Franklin-Warner reiterated that you must call your doctor to go through the drive-through test site.
Widespread testing "is not available. If you don't feel well, stay home," Reddy said.
Merkison added, "Running to the emergency room is not the answer. If you don't have a temperature of 103.4, if you don't have the shortness of breath, if you don't have the dry cough," not only will you not be tested for COVID-19, but you also may come out of the ER with that or some other disease.
Palmer said families are trying to keep kids busy and that the Police Department and Parks and Recreation are coming up with online and outside games to give them something to do.
Franklin-Warner also noted that Clayton County Public Schools has expanded its feeding program for students. Every student in Clayton County gets free lunch, but they also can get breakfast during the COVID-19 crisis.
The county also is continuing its Meals on Wheels program, Franklin-Warner said, with help from Senior Services and Tracy Fleming of Lovejoy Chick-Fil-A. She said she'd heard a joke: "If you really want to get rapid testing going, have Chick-Fil-A do it!"
Franklin-Warner also said critics of increased truck traffic in the county should keep in mind that truckers bring the milk, bread and other items flying off shelves since the emergency. She also said the state has temporarily relaxed some rules about where truckers can park to take a break.
Recalling her experience during Hurricane Andrew in Florida, Franklin-Warner said people should know how important local government is. "It's so good to know that we have people on the local level who are prepared and ready to go."
She also said AT&T and Comcast are keeping people's services going and Sutherland's Food and the State Farmers Market had cases of food available. "I have never heard, ever, of a large municipality like New York or Las Vegas say 'we're shutting down." To hear that her nephew is out of school for the year "is very telling....this thing is moving fast, and it hits people very quickly." She was wary of guessing how long the emergency would last, but said people should "be prepared for the long haul. And prepare."
"Always have you some canned food," Franklin-Warner said. "Ain't nothing wrong with having a can of Vienna sausages. Always have your ramen noodles ready to go."
She also urged everyone to fill out the U.S. Census so Clayton County can get its fair share of federal dollars and check the Georgia Secretary of State's website for voting information.
Franklin-Warner said, "I think we're gonna be fine."
