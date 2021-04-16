JONESBORO — Discussions continued last week among the Board of Commissioners and county staff to address the problem of blighted areas within the county.
A blighted area refers to a vacant, abandoned or poorly maintained property.
Commissioner Felicia Franklin led the conversation during the board’s April 13 work session, suggesting the county consider policies and procedures to tackle the problem.
Currently, businesses and others, such as apartment building owners, can renew their license without being in compliance with county ordinances.
She cited Pinebrooke Apartments in Riverdale as an example.
“Windows are boarded up, trash is overflowing and many people are with no electricity,” she said.
However, the property continues to renew its license “with no recourse.”
“This is an issue throughout the county, not just at Pinebrooke,” she said.
Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford said county staff is currently researching best practices used in other communities to “determine things we can do,” adding staff is looking at policy to make recommendations to the board.
Among possible recommendations, he suggested a potential quality of life ordinance to regulate apartment or multi-family housing, which would include enacting a county trash collection plan.
He said staff is also considering the creation of a vacant property registry that would allow them to contact a property’s owner, rather than management staff. Doing so, he said, would “ensure the people we need to hold accountable” have been contacted.
Additionally, Stanford said staff is meeting with magistrate court judges to ask that citations issued by code enforcement be a priority in the courts and that there’s "teeth” in the enforcement.
He said the “ultimate enforcement” lies in the court system.
“We look at this as a priority and will discuss it with judges and staff,” he said.
The county, Stanford said, is also looking to “right the ship” concerning code enforcement. Recent changes placed residential enforcement with the police department while commercial enforcement remains under community development.
“It starts out as a residential issue even though it’s a commercial licensing issue,” Stanford said. “We have to ensure there’s continuity on both sides of the house. We’re talking through that process.”
Franklin said communication between the county, community development, the police and fire departments and the court system needs to improve. All have a hand in dealing with blighted areas in the county from different perspectives.
The conversation ended with Franklin asking for a “concrete plan,” specific timeline and deliverables using every resource available in the county “to stop this from being a continuous issue.”
