JONESBORO — Ruptured waterlines and flooding has caused county offices and several libraries to close.
The Office of Elections and Registration has temporarily moved to 1285 Government Circle in Jonesboro. There are limited voter registration resources the location. For immediate access, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or www.claytonelections.com. Residents can also call 770-477-3285.
The Tax Assessors Office is currently closed to the public as is the Harold R. Banke Justice Center and The Clayton County Youth Development and Justice Center are closed.
Additionally, the following library locations are also closed due to broken pipes:
• Forest Park Branch, 4812 West Street in Forest Park
• Northwest Branch, 6131 Riverdale Road in Riverdale
• Lovejoy Branch, 1721 McDonough Road in Hampton
Residents are encouraged to call admin offices, courts or libraries to ensure buildings are open prior to arriving.
