JONESBORO — Ruptured waterlines and flooding has caused county offices and several libraries to close.

The Office of Elections and Registration has temporarily moved to 1285 Government Circle in Jonesboro. There are limited voter registration resources the location. For immediate access, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or www.claytonelections.com. Residents can also call 770-477-3285.

