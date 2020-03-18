6 COVID-19 cases in Clayton County as of Wednesday, March 18

JONESBORO—The COVID-19 case count for Clayton County as of 12 noon Wednesday, March 18, 2020 is 6 (six), according to the Georgia Department of Health.
197 cases have been confirmed statewide, with one death reported.
In neighboring counties, two cases were reported in Henry; 8 in Fayette; 18 in Dekalb; and 49 in Fulton.
After Georgia DPH and Clayton County Health District officials set up a drive-through testing site, many people were confused as to why they could not go there without a doctor's approval. Others expressed concerns about what they should do if they don't have a doctor or health insurance.
Dr. Olugbenga Obusanjo, director of the Clayton County Health District, issued a letter explaining that "There is absolutely no need for testing for contacts of known positives. If you have come into contact with a confirmed positive case, you need to self-quarantine for 14 days. If, within those 14 days, you become symptomatic, you will need to remain isolated for 7 days from when the symptoms start OR 3 days after symptoms stop, whichever is longer. If you do not develop symptoms you will be cleared after 14 days."
Obusanjo added that people with serious symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or choking; an allergic reaction; heart attack or stroke symptoms; confusion, dizziness, or disorientation; difficulty walking, speaking or seeing; or who have sudden severe pain should not come to emergency rooms without calling ahead first.
"Keep in mind, our emergency rooms are going to be overwhelmed with seriously ill patients. Do not add to the load by coming to the hospital with symptoms that can be mitigated at home."
Clayton County Fire Chief Landry Merkison told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday night that decontamination chemicals for emergency vehicles have arrived and that first responders will be getting trained on how to use those chemicals properly. He also said CCFES made sure that all agencies in the county have personal protection kits (PPKs) from the fire department's supply and that they hope to restock soon. County Emergency Operations officials are meeting daily at 8:30 a.m. to coordinate efforts.
Stay with news-daily.com/coronavirus for all the latest news on the COVID-19 emergency as it relates to Clayton County specifically and the nation and world.
