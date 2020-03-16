FOREST PARK—The Chick-Fil-A drive-thru on Main Street was busy but brisk Monday morning as Clayton County residents got a taste of their new normal under COVID-19.
Patrons are no longer being seated inside and several employees, equipped with old-time change machines on their belts, cheerfully took customers' orders outside and handed off customers' orders through open car windows.
Similarly, Starbucks on Tara Boulevard, which is usually fairly crowded inside, has instituted a "grab-and-go" policy as of Monday.
At Forest Park High School, employees and volunteers stood in the breezeway at a table loaded with sack lunches for kids who need them.
The streets of Clayton County are becoming more like a ghost town each day. One or two people wandered up to City Hall in Forest Park, trying to figure out how to get in or pick up an agenda. The message board outside announced that the State of the City address has been postponed, that Monday's City Council meeting is cancelled and that City Hall was closed for the week.
As in so many other places around Clayton County, a sign was posted on the front door, turning people away because of the COVID-19 emergency.
On Sunday, people were still running around buying groceries and electronics and even congregating in gyms and movie theaters, despite Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on social distancing. The Barnes and Noble parking lot was maybe half-full. Best Buy had quite a few customers checking out electronics options.
Before the pandemic had reached Clayton County, the News contacted Clorox's corporate offices to inquire about a tour of the local plant or an interview with management. The answer: We're too busy. Now that the initial rush for sanitizing wipes and bleach is over, an unidentified Clorox employee said the plant is "cutting back a little bit."
At the Forest Park Army Navy store, business was brisk as people came in to stock up on ammunition. Similarly, at Range, Guns and Safes, a shooting range in Forest Park, business was summed up in one word: "Crazy."
"People have lost their minds," added another staffer.
On Sunday, the Forest Park Bottle Shop was "extremely" busy. All the shelves and coolers were well-stocked around 5 p.m., including those white spirits like vodka and, of course, Corona beer.
Grocery stores stayed busy all weekend, from Publix in Morrow to Kroger in Lake City to Wholesale Food Outlet in Forest Park. At the WFO, many shelves had been laid bare by midday Sunday. Hot sellers included Maseca (a cornmeal flour similar to Bisquik for many Hispanic and Latino dishes), bleach, liquid soap (oddly, bar soap remains plentiful), white onions, bellpeppers, collard greens, steak, chicken, pork, bottled water, Coca-Cola and Powerade (Gatorade was in plentiful supply). Manager Fred Armstrong said, "They crucified us," with customers wiping out a large produce delivery and a load of eggs. Plenty of eggs had been restocked by Sunday afternoon, but many shelves remained empty. Armstrong said lots of people are stocking up because politicians are telling them to.
In contrast, the Forest Park Home Depot looked like a ghost town Sunday afternoon. Employees were sweeping up and restocking cleaning products. There were about as many customers in the store as there were employees, which is to say half the aisles were empty and the other half had one or two people in them.
Across the street at Rumours Gentleman's Club, the usually-full parking lot sported only a handful of vehicles.
On Tara Boulevard, gauging from cars in the parking lots around dinnertime Sunday, people appeared to continue to gather in large numbers at Starbucks, Golden Corral, Club Sugar Bush, Applebee's and Hooters. Usually packed on Sunday, the Red Lobster looked sparsely attended.
Downtown Jonesboro was like a ghost town. The First Baptist Church of Jonesboro held services online. The Fig Tree Cafe, a project of the church that also is Main Street's revitalization anchor, posted this sign: "As everyone has become sensitive to public gathering places, The Fig Tree has elected to suspend service for a period of time as of March 16, 2020. Please follow our Facebook and Instagram pages for updates." Jonesboro United Methodist Church also postponed Sunday services for at least two weeks.
If you've noticed changes in your favorite gathering places as a result of the COVID-19 emergency, or of you have another news tip, please let us know at https://www.news-daily.com/site/forms/online_services/submit_news/ and we'll check it out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.