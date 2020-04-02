COVID-19 claims 5 lives in Clayton County; 148 people test positive as of noon April 2

ATLANTA—Five Clayton County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 and 148 people have tested positive, according to new numbers from the Georgia Department of Health.
The daily status report shows the following numbers for surrounding counties:
Fulton: 22 dead, 712 positive
Dekalb: 6 dead, 396 positive
Fayette: 4 dead, 52 positive
Henry: 2 dead, 108 positive
Spalding: 1 dead, 18 positive
GDPH updates these figures twice daily at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
On Wednesday, April 1, Gov. Brian Kemp announced he would issue a statewide shelter in place order on April 2. For updates as they happen, follow news-daily.com/coronavirus and sign up for our twice-daily coronavirus e-newsletter at https://www.news-daily.com/newsletters/
