JONESBORO — Financial help is available to Clayton County residents affected by the pandemic via Project RESET.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create many day-to-day challenges for our residents and their families,” said Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford. “The Clayton County Board of Commissioners is working to leverage every opportunity with our partners and other entities that have resources available for those who need assistance.”
Project Renters Emergency Subsidy for Eligible Tenants (RESET), a stabilization program that supports families to maintain safe and stable housing, is open to eligible Clayton County residents to apply. Residents who do not have access to a computer or smartphone can call (770) 347-0364 to schedule an appointment to receive help with the application process. Community members can apply online for housing, mortgage and utility assistance at relief.claytoncountyga.gov.
Applicants must upload or scan the required documents as attachments when completing the electronic form. The property owner may assist the tenant with scanning only with permission from the resident/renter.
Required documents:
Proof of income and number of people in household
Proof of unemployment filing (if applicable)
Copy of State ID for everyone 18 years old and over in your household
Proof of COVID-19 related hardship
Copy of mortgage statement (if applicable)
Full lease agreement
Late notice or letter from landlord or mortgage company stating current full amount due with detailed breakdown of all charges dated within five days of when application is submitted
Social Security Card (include for each person age 6 and over)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended the moratorium/ban for eviction until June 30, 2021. Applications are processed within 30 business days.
For more information and resources, visit www.claytoncountyhud.com.
