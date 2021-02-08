JONESBORO — Several pandemic relief programs are available to Clayton County residents for help with eviction prevention and rental assistance.
“The Clayton County Board of Commissioners recognize the harsh and long-term affect that the COVID-19 pandemic presents for our residents,” said Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford. “There is a critical need for various forms of assistance. We are dedicated to providing access to resources that can help residents endure these unfortunate and uncertain financial times.”
Residents who need assistance can visit https://www.relief.claytoncountyga.gov/ to learn about:
• Review the COVID-19 Aid Relief Economic Security Act (CARES) programs.
• Learn more about the eligibility criteria for specific relief programs.
• Complete an application.
• Submit the required documentation for consideration.
Applicants may apply for relief for multiple programs, but can only receive payment assistance from one program.
For more information on the programs that offer assistance, access https://relief.claytoncountyga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.