MORROW — The Clayton County Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Morrow.
The site is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. An appointment is not needed, but residents must register online prior to arrival at https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=2797 or by calling 1-844-625-6522, then press option 3.
To find alternative testing sites, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/castlight-location-finder.
Rock Springs Baptist Church is located at 5900 Reynolds Road in Morrow.
Vaccines and boosters
The CC Dept. of Public Health, 1117 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro, is offering COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.
To schedule an appointment online visit https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/ or call 678-479-2223.
To find an alternative vaccine location, visit www.vaccines.gov/.
Everyone ages 18 and older who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is eligible for a booster.
Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible two months after the first dose. Recipients of the Pfizer or Moderna shot can get a booster six months after their full dose.
All vaccines are free.
According to the CDC, Clayton County is a high transmission community. Everyone should wear a mask in public indoor settings.
As of Monday, Dec. 27, Clayton County has 1,217 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new hospital admissions.
To see the CDC’s data tracker for Clayton County, visit https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view?list_select_state=Georgia&data-type=Risk&list_select_county=13063.
