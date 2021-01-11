JONESBORO — The Georgia Department of Public Health has launched a COVID vaccine locator, allowing residents to search by county for a vaccine provider.
Clayton County has two locations — one in Jonesboro and the other in Forest Park. Both locations are open only to those who have an appointment. To make an appointment, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BCCWRRD or call the COVID vaccine line at 678-479-2223.
The state kicked off phase 1A+ of its vaccine distribution on Monday. Vaccinations are available to healthcare workers, long-term care facilities staff and residents, adults ages 65 and older and their care givers as well as law enforcement and fire department personnel.
DPH officials said additional locations will be added to the website when providers are ready to “safely administer vaccine and as vaccine supply allows.”
DPH noted that administering the COVID-19 vaccine is more complicated than other vaccines because it required providers to have more resources available and space to allow for monitoring following the shot.
“As both Pfizer and Moderna are able to ramp up production of vaccine in the coming weeks, supply should better meet demand for each phase of allocation and administration,” Georgia DPH officials said in a release. “Until that time, providers and the public are urged to be patient as we work together to get vaccine distributed in the most efficient and equitable way possible.”
Residents statewide, including those who have been vaccinated, are asked to continue following basic preventative measures including wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands.
To use the new locator tool, visit www.dph.georgia.gov.
