JONESBORO — The Clayton County school system is working on plans for the 2021 graduation ceremonies.
In an update to the Board of Education Nov. 30, district leaders gave two possible scenarios that could give seniors an opportunity to walk across the stage and collect their diplomas.
The first option is to hold commencement at the Georgia International Convention Center from May 26-28 with four schools scheduled each day.
The second possibility is hosting ceremonies at the district’s three stadiums from May 26-27 with six schools scheduled each day.
COVID-19 restrictions or mandates may require a ticket system, in both scenarios, if audience sizes must be restricted.
Anthony Smith, deputy superintendent of Government Relations, Partnerships, Grants & Operations, said a final decision will be made as the dates draw closer based on the data from the Department of Public Health.
