JONESBORO — Sen. Gail Davenport is calling for her supporters to help raise scholarship funds for the nation’s 37 United Negro College Fund institutions.
On Sunday, Davenport hosted the Clayton County UNCF Awareness Day Reception.
“The UNCF campaign in Clayton County was established 55 years ago by Dr. Frederick Patterson,” Davenport said. The nation-wide program has helped more than half a million students to earn college degrees over the last 75 years.
Davenport announced the county’s 2020 fundraising goal to support UNCF is $50,000. A diverse group of corporate sponsors, individuals, churches, civic leaders, volunteers, public officials, alumni, and others will be asked to make contributions, she said.
Rev. Donald K. Reed, pastor of Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church, will continue next year as chairman of the county’s 2020 UNCF faith campaign. Reed provided special remarks on program where he talked about the relationship between the church and HBCUs. He challenged attendees to make contributions to the UNCF campaign, saying, “Whatever you do, do your best.”
Davenport added “The campaign is currently involved with raising $20,000 for the month of December to make a year’s end contribution to UNCF.”
Schools in the metro Atlanta area that receive UNCF student scholarship funds include Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and the Interdenominational Theological Center.
For more information about the program, visit www.uncf.org.