JONESBORO — Congressman David Scott will host his 17th annual Jobs Fair next month.
The fair will be held on March 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center in College Park.
The event will feature more than 125 Georgia companies to fill more than 5,000 positions in logistics, education, banking, technology, law enforcement, retail and customer service.
The fair will host host small business seminars by Clayton State, Georgia Tech Procurement Assistance Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The Veterans Administration’s Atlanta Regional Benefits Office and the Atlanta VA Health System will be on hand to help vets with employment and health and benefits resources. Additionally, the HomeSafe Georgia Mortgage Assistance will hold on-site counseling for mortgage catch-up or principal assistance up to $50,000.
To pre-register to attend or learn more about the job fair, visit www.davidscott.house.gov.
