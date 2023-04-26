Davidson named Rudd Firefighter of the Year

The city of Morrow recently presented Firefighter III AEMT Rick Davidson with the 2022 Danny and Mary Nell Rudd Firefighter of the Year Award. Since 2018, the annual award recognizes a Morrow firefighter who shows a positive attitude, good work ethic, and excellent customer service.
