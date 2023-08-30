Davis to host town hall meeting

JONESBORO — Clayton County Board of Commissioners member DeMont Davis will hold a District 4 Community Town Hall Meeting on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.
JONESBORO — Clayton County Board of Commissioners member DeMont Davis will hold a District 4 Community Town Hall Meeting on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.
The meeting will be in-person and available via Zoom.
The in-person meeting will be held at the Board of Commissioners Office at 112 Smith St., Jonesboro.
To join the meeting via Zoom, register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMuf--sqT8pHdyFX2KfEGwNPalX5NVm2--n.
