...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS... Above normal temperatures and dry conditions will result in relative Humidities of 25 percent or less through this afternoon for a good portion of north and central Georgia. In addition, gusty winds of 15 to 20 mph will occur at times. Conditions should improve after sunset this evening. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
