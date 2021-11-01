De Blasio says public safety not interrupted as NYC employee vaccine mandate takes effect

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday the start of a Covid-19 vaccine mandate has not resulted in service interruptions for the city police fire and sanitation departments, though a high number of city employees called in sick.

No firehouses are closed and response times are normal, he said.

City officials had worried the city's vaccine mandate, which went into effect Friday afternoon, could create shortages because many public safety unions had pushed back against the mandate.

Speaking at a news conference, de Blasio said approximately 9,000 city employees are on leave without pay as of Monday, out of a workforce of 378,000, for not complying with vaccine mandate regulations. He did not say how many were public safety workers.

A high number of workers who did not come to work on Monday gave health reasons, the mayor said.

"We have every reason to believe there's a lot of people out there claiming to be sick who are not and it's not acceptable. So the thing to do is to do the right thing. Come to work, protect people as you took an oath to do," de Blasio said Monday.

"Since the mandate was issued, our medical leave spiked up and we know that's related to protests against the mandate, it's obvious," FDNY Commissioner Nigro said Monday.

"Generally 200 people come in to our medical office every day, in this past week, it's been 700 a day. Most, the majority of them, are unvaccinated. This is completely unacceptable."

Nigro said he reminded the public safety unions to rethink their decisions about not participating in the mandates and thanked those who have stepped up to fill the need. The fire department is functioning, according to Nigro.

91% of city employees at least partially vaccinated, mayor says

De Blasio said Monday 91% of all municipal employees have been vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including large percentages of first responders.

The NYPD has an 84% vaccination rate, up from 70% when the citywide vaccine mandate was announced October 20, de Blasio said.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the department's vaccination percentage was 85%, with the vast majority of the remaining unvaccinated requesting accommodations for religious or medical reasons.

"Members of the police department responded to this [vaccine mandate], they came to work as they always do and there is literally no effect on service at this point," Shea said Monday.

Shea earlier said the police department was also making plans for shortages, which included asking vaccinated NYPD officers to work overtime or double shifts.

The FDNY has a 77% vaccination rate, up from 58% when the mandate was announced. The city Department of Sanitation vaccination rate rose to 83% from 62%. Emergency Management Services went to 88% from 61%.

De Blasio said the mandate spurred people to get vaccinated.

He said 22,472 city employees have been vaccinated since October 20 and 3,564 people received at least one vaccine dose over the weekend after the Friday 5 p.m. Friday deadline passed.

From Saturday night to Sunday night, at least 1,400 NYC employees received at least one dose, based on the data provided Sunday by the mayor's office.

Members of the fire and police departments and other city workers had until 5 p.m. Friday to show proof they have received at least one vaccine dose or be placed on unpaid leave. The same mandate has been in effect already for city health care and education workers.

With a number of public safety employees pushing back against the mandate, officials had scrambled to deal with potential staff shortages.

One source told CNN last week the Fire Department of New York was preparing for a 20% reduction in service starting Monday. The source who spoke to CNN said as many as a fifth of the city's fire companies could be closed as a result of unvaccinated staff shortages and added a fifth of the department's ambulances could go out of service.

It is a challenge familiar to other cities who have worked to enact vaccine mandates amid ongoing resistance from law enforcement officers and their unions.

Firefighters union official says 'all we are asking for is extra time'

FDNY-Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro said he doesn't know how many firefighters would not be permitted to work Monday morning due to still being unvaccinated, stating the FDNY does not share those numbers with them.

Ansbro said the vaccine mandate is "causing an exodus" of firefighters from the department and the remaining firefighters are "going to have to work to the breaking point" to make up for the staffing shortages. Ansbro maintained their union is "not anti-vaccine, we are anti-mandate."

In response to reports firefighters were taking sick leave to protest the vaccine mandate, Ansbro said many firefighters who decided to get vaccinated are talking sick days because of reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Everyone knows the vaccine causes mild flu-like symptoms regularly, so these members are not coming to work feeling those symptoms," Ansbro said.

FDNY-Fire Officers Association President Jim McCarthy said Monday morning "all we are asking for is extra time" regarding the city mandate, so their members can have more time to make decisions on whether to get the vaccine, to file any religious or medical exemptions, or potentially decide to retire.

McCarthy said the department's previous policy of testing unvaccinated FDNY members for Covid-19 was working and claimed the Covid-19 positivity rate for the department was less than one half of one percent.

A Staten Island judge denied a request by the city's largest police union Wednesday to block the vaccine mandate. The decision was a "violation of police officers' rights and would lead to fewer officers on the streets," said Patrick Lynch, head of the New York City Police Benevolent Association.

Officers, firefighters avoid vaccination

To avoid getting vaccinated, thousands of NYPD employees applied for a "reasonable accommodation" before the mandate went into effect, Shea told local station WNYW.

Anyone who goes to work Monday who is not vaccinated and does not have a pending reasonable accommodation request submitted by Wednesday will "be sent home without pay," Shea told the news station.

FDNY members protested the mandate outside De Blasio's official residence Thursday, sporting signs with phrases including "My Body My Choice" and "#Natural Immunity."

