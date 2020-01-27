Deadline to register to vote in Presidential primary is Feb. 24

JONESBORO — If you want to vote in the 2020 Presidential election, you have until Feb. 24 to register. Registered voters and those who have applied for voter registration can check their current voter status online at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
You must meet the following criteria in order to be eligible to register to vote in Clayton County:
United States citizen♦ ;
Legal resident of Clayton County♦ ;
At least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age as of Election Day to vote♦ ;
Not serving a sentence for a felony conviction involving moral turpitude♦ ;
♦ Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge.
You can register at any Clayton County library or at any City Hall in Clayton County. You also can register online at https://sos.ga.gov/index.php/Elections/register_to_vote or print out and mail a paper application to:
Board of Elections and Registration.
Jonesboro Historical Courthouse — Main Floor
121 South McDonough St.
Jonesboro, GA 30236.
On Election Day, by law, you must show one of these six acceptable forms of photo ID at the poll:
Georgia driver’s license♦ ;
Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including the FREE Voter ID card issued by the county registrar’s office of the Department of Driver Services (DDS)♦ ;
Valid United States passport♦ ;
Valid employee photo identification card containing a photo of the elector and issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the United States government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority, or other entity of this state♦ ;
College, university or technical college ID♦ ;
Valid United States military photo identification card;
Valid tribal photo identification card♦ .
Georgia will cast ballots in the Presidential primary on March 24. 12 candidates are on the Democratic ticket:
Michael Bennet♦ ;
Joseph R. Biden♦ ;
Michael R. Bloomberg♦ ;
Pete Buttigieg♦ ;
John K. Delaney♦ ;
Tulsi Gabbard♦ ;
Amy Klobuchar♦ ;
Deval Patrick♦ ;
Bernie Sanders♦ ;
Tom Steyer♦ ;
♦ Elizabeth Warren; and
♦ Andrew Yang♦ ;
President Donald Trump is the only candidate on the Republican ballot.
This is the first statewide use of the new paper ballot voting machine system. Voters will make their choices on a touchscreen similar to a large iPad, print out a paper copy with a QR code and the names of their choices. At that point, you must look at the names and make sure your correct choices are printed on the paper. If they are not, then you must ask a pollworker to help you before casting your ballot. After you verify your correct selections on the printout, you will place the paper into a large scanning and sorting machine that will count your vote electronically and save it to a removable media card. The paper is stored inside the locked scanning bin as a backup.
See a full list of Clayton County’s upcoming election-related dates at https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/elections-and-registration/election-events.
