JONESBORO — A man found dead on Hunter Ridge Drive in November has been identified.
The formerly unnamed male is 25-year-old Jon M. Reed from Illinois.
According to a missing person report filed with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois, Reed’s family last received a text message on Oct. 22, 2022. He had been headed to a homeless shelter.
“We want to thank every law enforcement agency, our partners, and citizens that assisted us with identifying Mr. Jon M. Reed,” Clayton County police said.
Department officials said the case is still under investigation pending autopsy results.
