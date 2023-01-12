Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These elevated winds are expected ahead of a severe line of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening which may also produce severe wind gusts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&