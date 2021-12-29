The-CNN-Wire
TORNADO WATCH 571 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM EST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS BARROW BARTOW BUTTS CARROLL CHEROKEE CLARKE CLAYTON COBB COWETA DAWSON DEKALB DOUGLAS ELBERT FANNIN FAYETTE FORSYTH FRANKLIN FULTON GILMER GORDON GREENE GWINNETT HABERSHAM HALL HARALSON HART HEARD HENRY JACKSON JASPER JONES LAMAR LUMPKIN MADISON MERIWETHER MONROE MORGAN MURRAY NEWTON OCONEE OGLETHORPE PAULDING PICKENS PIKE POLK PUTNAM RABUN ROCKDALE SPALDING STEPHENS TOWNS TROUP UNION WALTON WHITE WHITFIELD
TORNADO WATCH 571 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 33 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL GEORGIA BUTTS JASPER JONES MONROE PUTNAM IN EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA GREENE IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BARROW CLAYTON DEKALB DOUGLAS FAYETTE FULTON GWINNETT HALL HENRY MORGAN NEWTON ROCKDALE WALTON IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA BANKS CLARKE JACKSON MADISON OCONEE OGLETHORPE IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA CARROLL IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA COWETA HEARD LAMAR MERIWETHER PIKE SPALDING TROUP THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BARNESVILLE, CARROLLTON, COMER, COMMERCE, CONYERS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORD, DECATUR, DOUGLASVILLE, EATONTON, FORSYTH, FRANKLIN, GAINESVILLE, GRAY, GREENSBORO, GRIFFIN, HOMER, JACKSON, LAWRENCEVILLE, MADISON, MANCHESTER, MONROE, MONTICELLO, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, RIVERDALE, STOCKBRIDGE, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINDER, WINTERVILLE, AND ZEBULON.
