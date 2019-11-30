ELLENWOOD—Clayton County Police say an armed bread delivery man shot a suspect who allegedly jumped the counter and pulled a gun on an employee at a Hardee's in Ellenwood early Saturday morning.
CCPD said they were responding to a call of a robbery in progress at the Hardees on Anvil Block Road when the delivery man, Joseph Chilton, challenged the suspect, Parrish Damario Kentrell.
According to CCSO, "Chilton ran back to his truck to get a firearm," ran back into the Hardees, and shot the suspect twice, wounding him. Kentrell then fled the scene.
CCPD and CCSO tracked him down at a house on Jewell Terrance Road in Conley. Kentrell refused to come out of the house, where children also were inside, according to CCSO.
Although the CCSO SWAT team was deployed, the children came out before SWAT got there. Soon after, Kentrell surrendered.
Chilton was promptly made an honorary sheriff's deputy. Kentrell was being treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds as of press time.