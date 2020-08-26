ATLANTA – House Minority Caucus Chairman James Beverly (D-Macon), State Representatives Rhonda Burnough (D-Riverdale), Roger Bruce (D-Atlanta), Shelly Hutchinson (D-Snellville), Sandra Scott (D-Rex), Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta) and Mary Robichaux (D-Roswell) urge Governor Brian Kemp to issue a statewide mandate requiring masks or face coverings in public.
“As the number of COVID-19 cases rise daily, so do the number of deaths,” said Burnough. “If we can prevent just one person from contracting COVID-19 or even one person from dying by mandating the wearing of masks statewide, why wouldn’t we do so? Perhaps doing so will help us get this pandemic under control.”
“Even the Republican governor of Mississippi has signed a mask mandate,” said Hutchinson. “We now know that President Donald Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force has called for our governor to show leadership and implement a statewide mask mandate. This should not be controversial.”
“In the short time that schools have been open for the 2020-2021 school year, the dangers have become evident,” said Schofield. “Nearly 1,200 students and staff members in the Cherokee County School District alone have been quarantined, with two high schools closing their doors within the first week of classes. Exposing more students and staff to COVID-19 in school districts scheduled to open in the coming weeks is a catastrophe waiting to happen.”
“Georgia schools are not equipped to handle numerous COVID-19 cases,” said Scott. “Students are not wearing masks, practicing social distancing or washing their hands. Georgia’s schools have become a breeding ground for this pandemic. Children will take it home with them, and the spread will continue as people continue to get sick or die for no good reason.”
These state legislators would also like to make Georgians aware of Senate Bill 359, or the “Georgia COVID-19 Pandemic Business Safety Act,” which recently went into effect on Aug. 5. SB 359 provides for certain immunities from liability claims regarding COVID-19. These state legislators are concerned that this law will also allow businesses, health care providers or individuals to refute legal claims if they provide warnings, such as signage posted at an entrance for customers or individuals to enter at their own risk.
“We are asking Georgians to follow the recommendations of science and data,” said Beverly. “Wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”
