JONESBORO — Clayton County voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of Democratic Senate candidates John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the runoff election Tuesday.
As of 11 p.m. with all 65 precincts reporting in Clayton County, residents cast 88.40%, or 90,120 votes, in favor of Ossoff over Republican incumbent David Perdue. Perdue earned 11,823 votes or 11.60%.
Warnock garnered 88.55% or 90,292 votes while Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler picked up 11,681 votes or 11.45%.
There were 102,092 votes cast in Clayton County.
All results are unofficial and incomplete until the elections are certified.
Statewide, as of 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, Perdue held a slight lead over Ossoff, 50.17% to 49.83% with 152 of 159 counties counted.
Loeffler was trailing Warnock by a slim margin with 49.76% of the vote compared to Warnock’s 50.24%.
