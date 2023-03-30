Elias Dennis, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta 2022-2023 Youth of the Year, has been named Boys & Girls Club of America's Georgia State Youth of the Year. He received a $5,000 scholarship from Georgia Power Foundation and will represent BGCMA at the Southeast Regionals in June.
A true testament to his tenacity, Dennis has represented the Flint River Community Center Boys & Girls Club at the local level for two consecutive years. In 2021, he was named runner up. In 2022, he earned BGCMA’s highest honor. Dennis is a leader who strives for excellence and sets a very high standard for himself and for those around him. His pursuit of excellence is evident in his vigorous course load as a junior at Elite Scholars Academy and through his unmatched work ethic. Dennis aspires to be a veterinarian and to own animal clinics. He credits his experience as a L.I.N.K. (Leaders in Nature’s Kingdom) member and camp counselor at BGCMA’s Camp Kiwanis with helping him realize his love for animals. Last summer, he made significant strides towards his career path after landing a paid internship at Banfield Pet Hospital, where he continues to work part-time. A true entrepreneur, he also runs a yard-care business.
