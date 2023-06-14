Development Authority holding Small Business Listening Session

The Development Authority of Clayton County is holding a Small Business Listening Session Saturday, June 17 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The Development Authority of Clayton County is holding a Small Business Listening Session Saturday, June 17 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The event will be in the Community Room at the Clayton County Police Department, 7911 N. McDonough St., Jonesboro.
Register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/claycosmallbiz.
A glance at some other upcoming financial-related events:
— Clayton County DPA Program — in collaboration with Metro Fair Housing Services Inc. — is hosting a free Homebuyer Education Seminar in celebration of National Homeownership Month from 8: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June, 17 at the Lakeview Event Center, 2300 Walt Stephens Road, Jonesboro.
To register, email Sharon Dukes at sharon.dukes@metrofairhousing.com.
— A First-Time Homebuyer Education Seminar is scheduled Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jim Huie Recreation Center, 9045 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro.
Register in advance at claytonhomebuyer.eventbrite.com.
— Clayton County government will hold a virtual seminar on the systematic process of doing business in Clayton County.
The event is scheduled Tuesday, June 27 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Learn where to find resources for a business license, certifications, and contracting opportunities. This workshop is an overview.
To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pF1CYeopQxqMF8L9lc8yrQ.
For more information, call Clayton County Central Services at 770-477-3587.
