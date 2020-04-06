JONESBORO — During his third Facebook Live event Friday, Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley addressed a number of topics affecting all students in the district.
With schools closed, district leaders will be sending out Phase 2 guidance that outlines grade expectations, student work parameters and a weekly schedule. Beasley said the school system will be reducing the amount of grading from week to week, reducing the number of subjects taught and the amount of time students are required to engage in instruction. By doing so, Beasley said, it will provide parents greater flexibility.
“We know that they need that flexibility,” he said.
He encouraged parents to make full use of the paper and pencil hardcopies teachers have distributed. To help, the district will be giving away supplies such as pens, pencils, composition books, colored pencils and notebook paper at the Grab-and-Go meal locations after spring break.
Graduation
In a survey sent out to Clayton seniors, the Class of 2020 said they would prefer graduation to be postponed until June, July or August.
The second option would be to hold virtual graduations, while the last is to cancel commencement altogether and mail out diplomas.
Beasley said the school district would prefer to postpone.
“Thank you for your feedback,” he said. “We want you to graduate, and we know you’ve earned the right to graduate.”
He said more information will come when leaders know more about the state of emergency.
