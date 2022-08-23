Dinosaur tracks dating from around 113 million years ago were revealed at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas due to severe drought conditions that have dried up a river, the park said Monday in a statement.

"Most tracks that have recently been uncovered and discovered at different parts of the river in the park belong to Acrocanthosaurus. This was a dinosaur that would stand, as an adult, about 15 feet tall and weight close to seven tons," park spokesperson Stephanie Salinas Garcia told CNN in an email.

