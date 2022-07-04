MORROW — Take a walk on the wild(life) side at Reynolds Nature Preserve with the Georgia Audubon organization.
The hike will be led by Audubon Master Birder Anne McCallum on July 13 starting at 8 a.m. The event will focus on the pileated woodpecker, warbler, thrush and barred owls.
The Georgia Audubon in a bird-focused non-profit that concentrates on conservation, education and community engagement that builds community and fosters the joy of bird watching.
The event is free and no registration is required. Participants will meet in the preserve’s parking lot.
Reynolds Nature Preserve is located at 5665 Reynolds Road in Morrow.
