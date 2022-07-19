Discussions are underway on Uvalde school police chief's removal, sources say

Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District officials are in discussions on the process to remove school system police chief Pete Arredondo over his role in the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, two sources close to the process told CNN on July 19.

 Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network/Sipa USA

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District officials are in discussions on the process to remove school system police chief Pete Arredondo over his role in the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, two sources close to the process told CNN Tuesday.

The discussions follow a heated school board meeting Monday night where parents demanded the board fire Arredondo by today.

