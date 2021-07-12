JONESBORO — Qualifying for the County Commission District 1 special election to be held on Sept. 21 starts next week.

Candidates who wish to qualify can do so at the Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration Office, 121 South McDonough St. in Jonesboro, July 19-20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The cost is $1,068.

District 1 voters who have not registered to vote have until Aug. 23 to register and cast a ballot in the special election.

Clayton County Elections and Registration is accepting mail absentee ballot applications until Sept. 10. Absentee voting begins on Aug. 23 and ends Sept. 17.

In-person early voting starts on Aug. 20 and ends Sept. 17 at the following locations:

• Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration Office, 121 South McDonough St. in Jonesboro

• Morrow City Hall, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow

• Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex

• City of Forest Park Senior Center, 5087 Park Ave. in Forest Park

Polling location will be open the following dates and times:

• Aug. 30-Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sept. 7-10 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sept. 12 from noon to 5 p.m.

• Sept. 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

District 1 voters are tasked with selecting a new commissioner to serve the remainder of Sonna Singleton Gregory’s term through Dec. 31, 2022.

The seat became vacant as a result of Singleton Gregory’s death on May 27.

If needed, the runoff election is set for Oct. 19.