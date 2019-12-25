JONESBORO — A lot has changed for Randy Daniel over the last 18 months.
He can drink a whole glass of water. He can savor the taste of his favorite barbecue sauce. He can go to the grocery story with his wife, spend time with his family and attend church. The list goes on and on. It’s made up of the little things in life that many of us take for granted.
This new version life is all thanks to a new kidney.
Polycystic Kidney Disease and Dialysis
Randy was diagnosed at age 15 with polycystic kidney disease. The disorder causes clusters of cysts to develop on the kidneys rendering them useless. In 2015, they were removed from his body. He’d been relying on dialysis treatment three times a week to keep him alive. The process removes bad blood from the body, filters the toxins and then sends it back into the body.
It left him feeling sick, nauseous and exhausted.
For 11 years Randy endured dialysis. The life expectancy of a patient on dialysis is between five and 10 years. He knew he was getting close to what he could handle.
A chance reunification leads to a new life
A few years ago, Pat Daniel, Randy’s wife of 31 years, commented on a Facebook post. Down in Florida a woman named Belinda Washlesky saw the comment and wondered if the commenter was her old friend from high school.
“We started talking and picked up like we never left off,” Belinda said.
When Belinda invited Pat and Randy to visit her in Florida, Pat accepted, but explained Randy was unable to travel.
“That’s when I learned that Randy needed a kidney,” she said. “It was almost like something spoke to me. I had a strong desire to donate.”
With the blessing of her husband, Belinda made the trip to Atlanta to begin testing. After loads of meetings with doctors and psychologists, Belinda learned her body contained an antibody that would cause Randy’s body to reject her kidney.
“I was convinced they were wrong,” she said. “God told me I was going to help him.”
The odds of finding a living donor, which Randy needed, were 1 in 100,000.
“But I knew it was meant to be,” she said.
Belinda signed up for a paired exchange program that allows donors to give their kidney in exchange for a matching donation.
Again doctors warned them the odds were 1 in 50,000 Belinda’s kidney would match someone who could help Randy.
Weeks after testing, Belinda and husband took a trip to Israel.
“Every holy place we visited I prayed for a match,” she said.
Three weeks after returning to the states, Belinda learned a match had been made via the program. Meanwhile, Randy and Pat also received the call they’d been waiting years for — a match had been found.
The pair was cautious.
“We’d had calls like this before,” Pat said.
In fact, the couple knew all too well the dangers. In 2007, Randy received a kidney from his cousin. Months later the kidney failed and they had to start their search again.
Randy said when the call came he was so sick he “broke down” emotionally.
“The compassion and unselfish love to donate is so very humbling,” Randy said.
On June 18, 2018 Randy woke up in the hospital with a new kidney.
In the kidney swap, Belinda’s kidney went to Maryland while Randy’s came from Pennsylvania.
However, it wasn’t smooth sailing immediately after the surgery. Due to his long illness and many years spent on dialysis, Randy had a massive heart attack. He’s since recovered, and in some ways still recovering from the heart attack, but his kidney is functioning “better than a child’s.”
“I look back and really see how God has had his hand on my my whole life,” Randy said. “He put these fabulous women, Pat, Belinda and my donors, in my life.”
Giving back and looking forward
Randy still makes monthly trips to dialysis, but not as a patient. He visits with those who are still relying on the machine to keep them alive.
“They’re living on life support. I know what that’s like,” he said. “They need hope. When you’re in that position you’re just existing. I tell them to hold on to their faith. It’s what kept me going as long as I did.”
Randy said he wishes he had magic words to say to encourage people to donate a kidney.
“But know it’s a calling,” he said. “These donors are special. They’re giving a part of their body to give someone else life. It’s amazing.”
Belinda said all along she knew everything was going to be OK. Her recovery, while painful she said, only took about four weeks.
“There was nothing to it,” she said. “You’re a little bit painful for a few weeks, but there’s no reason not to do it.”
Since the surgery, Belinda said she’s experienced “little miracles” in her life. They remind her the donation was meant to be.
“I couldn’t have children. At 63, this was my way of giving life,” she said.
As for Randy and Pat, they’re still acclimating to this new life.
“Some days it doesn’t seem real, but now we feel like regular people,” Pat said. “We go out to dinner, see a movie — all the little things people take for granted. I got my partner back.”
The couple believes everything about his new kidney has been divine intervention.
“Where we are now, it’s all about the donors,” Randy said. “They’re true angels on earth.”