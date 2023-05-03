At 35 years old and a Jonesboro City Council member, Clayton State University’s Alfred Dixon is not a typical student-athlete, to say the least.
A 2005 Mundy’s Mill High graduate, Dixon struggled during his first stint in college and was ineligible for athletics. Years later, he went back to school, made the dean’s list, and regained his athletic eligibility at 35.
He not only was able to get back on track academically but recently helped the CSU men’s track and field team to a third-place finish in the Peach Belt Conference Championship.
During the conference meet, Dixon placed third in the high jump.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said of competing in college athletics in his 30s. “In the past few years, I told myself I wanted to get back in the gym and stay as active as possible. Being a part of the track team is a sure way to hold myself accountable to staying fit.”
While he’s the oldest athlete on the team, he said the “team camaraderie is great.”
“Everyone on the team was no more than 5 years old when I first came to Clayton State,” he said. “I recognize the opportunity to be an example for my younger teammates and to any member of our community that hasn’t graduated from college yet. I know what it feels like to be ineligible to play athletics due to academics, and I can share my experiences.”
What does he think of how the team did in the PBC Championship?
“We made history — best finish in school history, placing top three as a team in the Peach Belt Conference,” he said. “An amazing accomplishment and team effort. We had a lot of breakout performances from our (4x400-meter relay) teams, (4x100) teams, many individual personal bests, and a great showing of team spirit with Clayton State fans filling the stands.”
In 2016, Dixon was elected to his first term on the Jonesboro City Council to finish the term of the late Wallace Norrington.
In March of this year, he returned to the City Council after winning a special election to fill the seat of recently-elected Mayor Donya Sartor, who had to vacate her council seat to run for mayor.
“If you want to see results you have to put in the work, and it won’t come overnight,” he said as he compared competing in college athletics to serving in local politics. “The work may be hard, tiring, uncomfortable, and time demanding at times, but the work is well worth.”
Dixon is a manager for a QuikTrip convenience store so he has to juggle work, school, serving on the council, and college athletics.
“Everything aligns so it’s not difficult at all,” he said. “It forces me to be a better listener, communicator, leader, friend and team player.”
He added that he is “blessed to be able to partake as a student athlete ….being elected to the Jonesboro City Council is the absolute best thing that has ever happened to me.”
He plans on graduating in the fall with a political science degree and going on to law school.
He’s undecided right now on which law school.
“I am currently researching various law schools and types of law,” he said. “I don’t want to limit myself. I’d like to position myself to receive the best law school experience imaginable as well as bring positive light and resources back to Clayton County.”
He was inspired to pursue law in 2019 when he tried to run for mayor.
“I qualified to run for mayor and a month later, although I was a current sitting council member, I was disqualified due to not being a registered voter,” he said. “My case was eventually dismissed. That legal process along with an internship with my mentor and solicitor general Charles Brooks through Clayton State ignited a desire to learn more about the law.”
Recommended for you
These are just some of the dogs looking for their 'fur-ever' homes. Each animal in this gallery is listed by their name and intake number. If you are interested in a specific animal, send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number. Click for more.Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of May 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.