FOREST PARK — Forest Park Police detectives are searching for a suspect who led officers and sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase on slick roads before crashing a minivan and escaping.
Officers were called to the 4800 block of Parker Street shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday where they found "a domestic disturbance between residents of a home in that area." As officers arrived, police say the suspect fled.
"Other patrol units in the area responded to help locate the vehicle and attempted to catch up to it as it traveled away from the scene," according to an FPPD press release. "The vehicle crashed before officers could catch up to it and the suspect fled on foot."
Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including Forest Park Police, Lake City Police and deputies from the Clayton County Sheriff Department's COBRA patrol. Two CCSO units were seen traveling at a high rate of speed down Forest Parkway towards Jonesboro Road.
The minivan appeared to have spun out onto the shoulder of Forest Parkway, just before Dixie Industrial Drive near North 2 South Cidery.
Soon after, a flatbed truck with what appeared to be the same minivan was seen with an FPPD officer following it headed up Ash Street in the direction of the police station.
FPPD's Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division are working the case and seeking warrants for the suspect's arrest.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Forest Park Police Department at (404) 366-4141 or submit an anonymous tip for a possible reward through Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.
