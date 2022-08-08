RIVERDALE — An argument turned deadly Aug. 7 when a 20-year-old suspect allegedly strangled to death a 19-year-old woman at a home on Webb Road in Riverdale.
According to police, suspect Kathan Guzman, 20, call department and admitted to chocking Delia Grayson to death. Officers found her in a bathtub at the home.
Guzman is in the Clayton County Jail charged with malice murder and aggravated assault by strangulation.
