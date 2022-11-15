JONESBORO — A domestic disturbance resulted in an attempted kidnapping on Nov. 11.
The suspect Joseph Oliver Lee, 27, was arrested on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft by taking and cruelty to children.
According to police, Lee, who was armed with a gun, threatened to kill the victim while riding in a vehicle. Two children were also riding in the car.
Police said the woman jumped from the car in an attempt to escape, but was unsuccessful. Lee was able to catch the woman and put her back in the vehicle. She was able to successfully escape a second time. Lee left the area with two children in the car.
The kids, police said, were later found safe and unharmed at the home of Lee’s relatives.
The woman, according to police suffered from a broken ankle as a result of the incident.
