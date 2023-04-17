According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, a suspect was arrested Sunday, April 16 in Atlanta in connection to a local domestic violence incident.

In a Nixel alert that was sent out Monday, April 17, the CCSO said that on April 16, Clayton County Police responded to a domestic violence call in Jonesboro where they found a victim who, after being beaten and strangled, was shot at as she drove away.

