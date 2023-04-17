According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, a suspect was arrested Sunday, April 16 in Atlanta in connection to a local domestic violence incident.
In a Nixel alert that was sent out Monday, April 17, the CCSO said that on April 16, Clayton County Police responded to a domestic violence call in Jonesboro where they found a victim who, after being beaten and strangled, was shot at as she drove away.
The Clayton County Police Department identified the suspect as Ameer Daniels and took out warrants for his arrest.
The CCSO's Stalking Unit was immediately notified and then tracked down Daniels to Bell Avenue in Atlanta. Officers surrounded the apartment Daniels was in and took him into custody without incident, the CCSO said.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Ameer Sayid Daniels, 19, of 6431 Stone Terrace, Morrow, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault by strangulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.