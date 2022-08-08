HAMPTON — An investigation is underway into a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Sunday, Aug. 7.
Clayton County police were called to a home on Oakville Trail in Hampton to find one victim shot. A second victim was taken to a hospital prior to officers arrival where they died from their injures.
Department officials said their investigation revealed a dispute occurred before the shooting and the suspect is currently unknown.
They’re asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
The U.S. economy is now more than a year into a run of soaring inflation, and one category that has been dramatically affected is vehicles—both by supply constraints and demand-side factors, like aggressive government stimulus and high consumer spending. The increase in car prices has been p… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.