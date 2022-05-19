 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday May 19...

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday May 19.

Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.

For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Download the Clayton County sample ballots for the May 24 primary

Download PDF Download the Republican sample ballot for the May 24 primary
Download PDF Download the Democratic sample ballot for the May 24 primary
Download PDF Download the Nonpartisan sample ballot for the May 24 primary

