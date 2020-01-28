MORROW — Members of Morrow’s Vietnamese community, young and old, welcomed in the Year of the Rat with a traditional Lion and Dragon dance, complete with firecrackers and lucky money suspended high above the festivities at the Morrow Center Jan. 25.
Also present were Councilwoman Van Tran, Councilwoman Dorothy Dean, former Councilwoman Jeanell Bridges, City Manager Sylvia Redic and State Rep. Mike Glanton “on behalf on Mayor (John) Lampl.” Redic sang the National Anthem and a group of ladies in traditional Vietnamese dress sang the Vietnamese national anthem. Tran greeted the crowd in both English and Vietnamese and wished them a prosperous New Year.
The lunar calendar comes from Chinese tradition and is also in use in Vietnamese and Korean cultures. The Year of the Rat marks the beginning of a 12-year cycle and is itself a symbol of new beginnings.
Phuong Duong, a real estate agent and one of the event organizers, joked, “For Americans, maybe it shouldn’t be the Year of the Rat. They don’t like rats. Maybe Year of the Mouse, like Mickey Mouse — nice and friendly!”
A traditional Lunar New Year game is bau cua tom ca, which is a picture-bingo game that looks like Mexican Lotería and takes bets like roulette. The game uses pictures of animals and three matching dice. The dice are shaken in a covered bowl and people place their bets on which animal the dice will match.
Local business owners set up tables in the lobby to share their offerings, as Lunar New Year is also considered to be an auspicious time for new business.
Traditional food and drinks, face-painting for children and bright red lucky gift bags also marked the holiday.
